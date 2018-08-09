Man charged with burglary of Masury home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) - A man is in jail after police say he broke into a home and stole $1,000.

Aaron Prezgay is charged with theft and burglary.

Police were called to a home on Syme Street that was broken into on June 3.

When searching the home, police found drops of blood that appeared to have come from the broken window used to get inside, according to the police report.

The homeowners said $1,000 was taken. They said they suspected Prezgay of the crime because Prezgay had mowed their lawn the day before and they told him that they would be out of town for the evening.

Prezgay was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the case.