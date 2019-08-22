LIVE NOW /
Man charged with bomb threat that closed courthouses in Youngstown

Local News

Tyler Graham is facing charges, including making a terroristic threat and inducing panic

Tyler Graham, called in bomb threats to county courthouse.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified a suspect accused of making a bomb threat that closed several government buildings last month. Now he’s facing charges.

Tyler Graham is facing two counts of making a terroristic threat, two counts of extortion and one count each of inducing panic, telecommunications harassment and disrupting public services.

Investigators say Graham called in the bomb threat on July 12, claiming there were four explosives at the common pleas courthouse. He also said there were explosives at “a courthouse across the street,” investigators said.

Law enforcement spent the morning searching the buildings. They didn’t find anything.

