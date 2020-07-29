Man charged with beating woman on Youngstown’s south side

Cameo Sharpe was previously found guilty of domestic violence in 2012, court records show

Cameo Sharpe, charged with felonious assault in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for the beating of a South Side Youngstown woman late Monday night is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.

Cameo Sharpe, 36, turned himself in late Tuesday at the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.

He is accused of beating a woman late Monday at a Palmer Avenue home. Police discovered the victim after they were called about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

The woman is still being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Investigators hope to interview her today.

Municipal Court records show Sharpe pleaded no contest and was found guilty in 2012 of a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was sentenced to six months in the county jail in that case, records show.

