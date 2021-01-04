Man charged with attempted break-in, resisting arrest in Liberty Twp.

Redman was charged with obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing and resisting arrest

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody after police say he attempted to break into a Liberty Township home and resisted arrested over the weekend.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 100 block of Euclid Boulevard Sunday evening, where a man told police that someone tried to rob him.

The man told police he was walking near the 3100 block of Hadley Avenue when the suspect came out from behind an apartment building, yelled for him to stop and started chasing him.

He told police that he was able to get away from the suspect. Police searched the area but couldn’t find anyone who matched the suspect’s description.

They were later called to an attempted burglary at the 3100 block of Goleta Avenue.

Residents there told police they heard someone trying their door handle. They also said they heard prying sounds coming from the door. When they opened it, the suspect said, “Frank sent me,” before running off.

The suspect, later identified as Timothy Redman, was found heading northbound on Belmont Avenue, near Goldie Road.

The report said Redman tried to resist arrest but was placed in a cruiser and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Redman was charged with obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing and resisting arrest.

Further charges are pending lab results after a white substance was found in Redman’s pocket, the report said.