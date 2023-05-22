YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said attacked a Boardman police officer before he was shot pleaded guilty today to a charge of felonious assault just before jury selection in his trial was to begin.

In exchange for his plea in Mahoning County Pleas Court, prosecutors also agreed to drop charges of obstructing official business and aggravated menacing against Damian Cessna, 26, of Boardman.

Sentencing will be sometime within the next 90 days because defense attorney Mark Lavelle told Judge Maureen Sweeney he needs that much time to obtain records to present at Cessna’s sentencing hearing.

Cessna is accused of charging an officer at about 12:45 a.m. July 13, 2021, on South Avenue near Mathews Road.

Reports said Cessna was riding a bicycle and carrying a baseball bat when he was stopped by an officer. Cessna pulled a knife and ignored commands to drop it before he was shot in the torso.

Officers then gave him first aid before he was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

After he was indicted a previous attorney on the case filed a motion to determine if Cessna was competent to stand trial and an evaluation deemed him competent.

Cessna switched attorneys last year, with Lavelle coming on board then.