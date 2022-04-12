AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges after a witness reported seeing him attack a woman near a local tattoo business.

Officers were called to Twisted Metal Custom Body Art on S. Raccoon Road on Saturday on reports that a man was hitting a woman in the parking lot.

Police arrived to find the victim with cuts on her arm and face, according to a police report. She told police that a man she had a relationship with, Jerrell Shorter, 25, had hit her after an argument and stole her car keys and cell phone.

A witness reported seeing the man punch the woman in the face and then continue to punch her while she was down on the ground in the parking lot. He said the woman then yelled for someone to call 911 as the suspect left with her keys.

Youngstown police arrested Shorter later that day. Police said he did not have the victim’s cell phone or keys at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with domestic violence and theft.

According to court records, Shorter pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $3,750 with the condition that he stay away from the alleged victim during the case.