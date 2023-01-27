YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon for assaulting and threatening housing code enforcement officers.

Thorn Torres, 26, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a fourth degree felony charge of assault on a police officer or other public official. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Torres was arrested about 11:25 a.m. after housing officers were investigating a complaint of multiple cars parked at a home in the 100 block of Gypsy Lane. Reports noted the home was also visited in March 2022 by housing officers.

Reports said Torres threatened to punch one of the officers in the face and used his shoulder to shove another officer who was examining one of the cars.

He was arrested after telling the officers he would beat them up if they didn’t have badges, reports said.