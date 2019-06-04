Man charged with assaulting another young girl awaits trial, girlfriend free on bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As a woman charged with child endangering appeared in common pleas court Tuesday morning, her previous live-in boyfriend is sitting in state prison for violating parole following a rape conviction involving a child.

“He did some time in the penitentiary, and when he came out, he was on post-release control. It’s a version of supervision after a prison term,” said Attorney Jenn McLaughlin.

Last month, Alexandria Overholser was indicted with a child endangering charge for allowing that boyfriend, Shawn Unger, to assault another young girl she was living with.

Due to Unger’s previous conviction, prosecutors said he was not allowed to be around children and the couple was warned about that.

“The officer who was supervising Unger specifically went to Unger and spoke with Alexandria Overholser,” McLaughlin said.

Overholser is free after posting a $15,000 bond and is set for trial in August.

Unger is facing five new charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. He is due in court next week.

He could be given a life sentence in prison if convicted.