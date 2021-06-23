Man charged with assault that seriously hurt Girard woman, sending her to hospital

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing felonious assault and aggravated menacing charges after Girard police say he attacked a woman who was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Marques Shannon, 37, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday.

According to a police report, on March 24, Shannon punched a woman while she was driving near state Route 11 and Tibbetts Wick Road.

The assault continued to Shannon and Churchill roads, at which time the woman reported she wasn’t able to remember driving home, the report states.

The woman said she was in and out of consciousness while she was at her Girard home.

Shannon then called her friend via FaceTime. She said her friend told her she saw her covered in blood, lying in the shower.

The woman said she didn’t call police immediately because Shannon threatened her, saying she would not make it to the preliminary hearing, the report states.

Police noted in their report that the woman had significant injuries on her face, including heavy bruising and swelling. She also had a large scratch down her neck and a bruise on her chest, police said.

Shannon appeared in court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $250,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 30 in Girard Municipal Court.