WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing new charges, accused of assaulting an officer in Girard.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against Cristian Tomlin, 24, on charges of assault on a peace officer and harassment with a bodily substance.

The charges stem from a March 11 incident. Girard Police arrested Tomlin for an active warrant and were in the process of booking him when he became unruly. Reports state Tomlin spit in the face of and attempted to headbutt the officer who was trying to handcuff him.

Tomlin is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on May 8.