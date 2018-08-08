Man charged with assault and kidnapping in Austintown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning in Austintown after police say he assaulted a woman inside of his apartment.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:47 a.m. to the Speedway on Kirk Road where they were met by a woman who was barefoot with scrapes and bruises on her face, arms, hands and knees.

The 23-year-old woman told police that she had been at JR'z Pub with 25-year-old Cody Stenger when the two went back to Stenger's apartment.

At the apartment, the woman said she and Stenger got into an argument and that Stenger cornered her in a bathroom and refused to let her leave.

Stenger then dragged the woman through the apartment by her hair and punched her repeatedly in the head and stomach, according to a police report.

The woman called 911, but Stenger took her phone away and broke it, according to the report.

The woman said Stenger flipped over the furniture in the living room and then started punching himself in the head. He then went into the bedroom where he started banging his head against the wall, the report stated.

The woman was able to get away and drive her car to Speedway, where she called for help.

Officers found Stenger in his apartment. They noted that there was blood on the floor and the furniture was thrown about.

Police say Stenger told them that the woman attacked him. He said that she threw him against the wall and cut him with a knife. Officers found a knife behind a door.

As Stenger was writing out his report on the events that transpired, officers say he became upset that he was being arrested and resisted when officers tried to put him in handcuffs.

Stenger was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and resisting arrest.