Man charged with arson after fire at Niles hotel room

Local News

Otis Colvin, Jr. is charged with arson

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A 55-year-old man is facing charges, accused of setting a fire in a Niles hotel room.

Otis Colvin, Jr. is charged with arson.

Police said Niles firefighters determined that Colvin set fire to a room at the Residence Inn on March 22.

Colvin was arrested at another hotel, where he checked in soon after the fire at his room at the Residence Inn, according to a police report.

Police said Colvin smelled like smoke when he was arrested.

A police report gave no further details on the investigation.

Colvin was released on $250,000 bond.

