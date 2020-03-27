Man charged with arson admits to three other counts, investigators say

Reports said Daniel Lincoln told firefighters, “I have done this before.”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who had an arson charged bound over to a grand jury on Friday has admitted to at least three other counts of arson, according to investigators.

Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, head of the Fire Investigation Unit, said Daniel Lincoln, 66, of Ridge Avenue, admitted in 1985 to an arson and at least three others since 2016.

He is charged with arson for a March 19 fire that destroyed a 620 W. Woodland Ave. home.

Wright said Lincoln had mental issues and is a Vietnam War veteran. He said Lincoln told investigators he tried to seek help at the Veterans Administration Clinic on Belmont Avenue shortly before the fire, but he was denied because admissions were being limited because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lincoln used a trash bag and gas to set the fire on West Woodland. The home was in the process of being renovated but was totally destroyed by the fire.

Reports said police were called to the home about 3:25 a.m. March 19 by firefighters, who were approached by Lincoln as they were fighting the fire and admitted to setting it.

Reports said Lincoln told firefighters, “I have done this before.”

Lincoln asked to be taken to a hospital before he went to the jail because he wanted its medications adjusted, reports said.

Lincoln is still being held in the jail.