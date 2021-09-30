Man charged with aggravated burglary after man injured, door torn off house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court after reports said he ripped the door off its hinges at a Plymouth Avenue home Wednesday and beat a man inside.

Michael Burkholder, 32, spent the night in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Police were called to the street about 7:20 p.m. for a report of a fight, and when they arrived, they found the door of the house on the front lawn and a man inside with injuries to his face and head.

Burkholder and his girlfriend were nearby, and reports said the man who was beaten and his girlfriend were squatting in the house without her permission.

Burkholder was charged because he forced his way inside and beat the man, reports said.

The man declined medical attention, reports said.