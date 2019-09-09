Warren man charged with abusing two-month-old daughter pleads guilty

Smith was sentenced to seven years on three counts of endangering a child and one count of felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man charged with abusing his two-month-old daughter pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

David Smith was scheduled for a pretrial in Trumbull County before Judge Peter Kontos. Instead, Smith pleaded guilty to his original charges.

Police arrested Smith following a 2018 investigation into injuries found on the child. She was taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

Investigators say the girl had a human bite mark on her leg and healing fractured ribs.

Smith was sentenced to seven years on three counts of endangering a child and one count of felonious assault.

In 2007, he pleaded guilty to child endangering and felonious assault charges and was sentenced to time in prison. According to court records, he was released in 2011.