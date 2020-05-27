Man charged in Youngstown double homicide pleads not guilty

John Bruner turned himself in to police hours after he learned they were looking for him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —A man accused of killing the mother of his child and her father pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

John Bruner III, 30, of Warren and Akron, was indicted in March on two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder for the Feb. 29 shooting deaths of Cierra Morris, 25, and her father LeRoy Morris, 58, inside their West Judson Avenue home.

Police would not comment on a motive other than to say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito deferred Bruner’s $2 million bond, which was set when he was arraigned in municipal court after he was arrested.

A trial date is expected to be set sometime this week.

His girlfriend is also charged with complicity for driving him to and from the murders.