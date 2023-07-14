YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of four men charged in federal court with the theft of several guns from a Braceville sporting goods store entered a guilty plea today in federal court.

Jalen McCall, 18, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Bridgett Mehan Brennan to a single count of possession of stolen firearms.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 24. McCall is free on bond until sentencing.

He was one of four people indicted for the March 6 theft of 34 guns from Rattlesnake Hill Sporting Goods at the corner of state Routes 82 and 534.

Also indicted on charges of theft of firearms from a federal licensee are Brendon Nichols, 28; Daquante Kimbrough, 25; and Yaniya Hill, no age given.

Ten of the guns were found in a Bordman home where Nichols was arrested on March 6 after a brief standoff. Kimbrough was arrested before the standoff when he went to visit his girlfriend at the Mahoning County Jail.

A criminal complaint was filed March 9 in federal court against Nichols and Kimbrough, while McCall was also taken into custody about the same time and was being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center because the arrest violated his probation in a juvenile court case.

Authorities said they found some of the stolen guns in McCall’s Campbell home.

Kimbrough had bought ammunition at the store hours before the break-in and admitted under questioning that he went back about 1:30 a.m. March 5 with a man he called “Ben,” according to a criminal complaint in his case.

Bolt cutters were used by Ben to cut the lock on the door, then Ben kicked in the door, the complaint said. Ben went to where the long guns were while Kimbrough told deputies he stole as many handguns as he could, the complaint said. They placed the guns in a bag, carried them out, and then went to a home in Boardman where Nichols was arrested.

When questioned, Nichols told investigators where he put the guns in his home. He also told them he went to the store Sunday with Kimbrough and two other people not named, then went back early Monday morning after he had been drinking.

Nicholas said he tried to grab all the guns he liked when he visited the store the day before, the complaint said.

The cases against the other three defendants are still pending.