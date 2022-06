LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salineville man already charged in the death of a teen bicyclist last fall is now facing an additional drug charge.

According to the Lisbon Morning Journal, Donald White, 65, is charged with cocaine possession.

Police said last October that White struck and killed 13-year-old Aidan Wollman as the boy rode his bike along Route 164 in Fairfield Township and then drove away.

White was accused of having cocaine just a day later.

He is due back in court later in June.