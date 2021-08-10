Man charged in stalking case expected to enter plea on federal firearms charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man facing charges in a stalking case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is expected to enter a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court to an unrelated firearms charge.

Jamie Longnecker, 46. of Berlin Center, is expected to enter a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of arm.

Court records show Longnecker signed a waiver saying he intended to plead guilty, and he waived his right to appear in person for the plea, instead appearing via Zoom.

U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson will be taking the plea.

The indictment comes from a search warrant served Sept. 15 at Longnecker’s Newton Falls Road home in connection with the stalking case, when three guns were found by investigators.

Because the warrant was from common pleas court, the firearms were not seized, but after federal officials were notified, they served their own search warrant Oct. 1, took the guns, and filed a criminal complaint against Longnecker.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 16.

Longnecker is not allowed to have or be around any firearms because of a three year state prison sentence he received in 2012 on charges of menacing by stalking and assault.

A county grand jury March 18 indicted Longnecker and his 75-year-old mother, Karen, on over 100 counts, saying the two had harassed over 30 people including police officers who investigated reports that Jamie Longnecker had sent pornographic images to the family of a young girl he worked with, who spurned his advances.

His mother is presently free on bail.

At the time of the indictment in Mahoning County, Jamie Longnecker was in Kentucky. He was taken into custody there and brought back to Mahoning County, where he remains in jail.

In the federal case, defense attorneys filed a motion to have Longnecker evaluated to see if he was competent. Judge Pearson ruled in June that the study found Longnecker is competent to stand trial.