Man charged in shooting death at Youngstown club pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged in a 2018 club shooting on Youngstown’s south side pleaded guilty on Monday.

Youngstown prosecutors said Christian Ortiz Jordan shot three people during a fight at the Sons of Borinquen Club in December.

One of them, 30 year old Bobby Gonzalez Torres, died.

After the shooting, Ortiz Jordan fled to Puerto Rico. He later turned himself in to police there.

Jordan appeared in court on murder and felonious assault charges Monday morning. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years to life.