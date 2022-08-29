YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An 18-year-old arrested Friday for being in Ursuline High School was arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $15,000 for Andru Davis, who was arraigned on a second degree felony charge of inducing panic and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

Davis was arrested Friday morning at the school after it was locked down.

Davis, who is not a student, was found hiding in a restroom with a shirt resembling an Ursuline jersey, reports said. Reports said Davis was at the school to play a prank on someone.

School officials said Davis was not armed and did not pose a threat to students.

The school was locked down after officials realized Davis is not a student. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Sept. 6.