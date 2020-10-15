Man charged in rape of 12-year-old in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 40-year-old man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Theodore Fecko, II, was secretly indicted on a rape charge.
According to a police report, the incident happened in July while the 12-year-old girl was visiting a friend.
Fecko was booked into the Trumbull County Jail just before noon Thursday.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Friday.
