Man charged in rape of 12-year-old in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 40-year-old man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Theodore Fecko, II, was secretly indicted on a rape charge.

According to a police report, the incident happened in July while the 12-year-old girl was visiting a friend.

Fecko was booked into the Trumbull County Jail just before noon Thursday.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Friday.

