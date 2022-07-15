HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have made an arrest in the March 2022 murder of a Hanover Township woman.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said Justin M. Givens, 27, of Salineville was indicted for the murder of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire.

McGuire was shot inside her Depot Road home.

Givens is charged with murder with a firearm specification, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, endangering children and aggravated possession of drugs.

Givens was arrested shortly after the murder on charges of having weapons under disability. More charges were expected following the investigation into McGuire’s death.

McGuire’s stepdaughter, Alyssa McGuire, was also charged in the case. She is charged with child endangering, obstructing official business and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Investigators said her children were home when the shooting happened.

Bond was set at $10,000 in McGuire’s case and she is ordered to not have contact with Justin Givens.

A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino credited state and local law enforcement agencies, especially the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the prosecutor’s office, as key agencies in bringing this matter to the point of charging.