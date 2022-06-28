MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after several animals were removed from a house in Masury and police say an elderly woman there was not being cared for.

Cats and dogs were removed from a house on Boyd Street on June 14 because of the living conditions there, according to a police report.

Officers, who were called to assist humane agents, said a woman was lying in a bed surrounded by squalor and animal feces on the floor and appeared frail and thin.

A man there, later identified as 43-year-old Brian Matthews, said that the house had “gotten away from him” and that he quit his job to take care of the woman.

Officers said the odor of feces and urine permeated the house, making it hard to breathe, and that they tried to convince the woman to go to the hospital but she refused, the report said.

Adult Protective Services was contacted and details of the animal seizure were turned over to prosecutors who filed charges on June 17 against Matthews.

He is facing animal cruelty charges and failing to provide for an impaired person. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Matthews was arraigned on June 23, when he pleaded not guilty. A pretrial is set for July 7.