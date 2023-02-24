YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal indictment unsealed Friday charges a man with the robbery of a Boardman bank last May.

Tawaun Gordon, 27, faces a single charge of bank robbery for the May 27 robbery of the 717 Credit Union on California Avenue in Boardman.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Charles Esque Fleming. A federal grand jury in the U.S. Northern District of Ohio issued the indictment Thursday.

Gordon has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested Jan. 26 by Boardman police for the robbery.

Reports said a man went into the credit union and gave a teller a note demanding $5,000. The man acted like he had a gun, reports said.

The suspect then left with the money. According to witnesses, the report states, there was confusion as to whether the suspect fled on foot, by car or by bus. After conducting a search of the surrounding area — including a traffic stop on a WRTA bus — police were unable to confirm whether they’d detained the correct person and called off the active scene. Columbiana police and FBI agents assisted as police further investigated.

Before he was arrested by Boardman police in January, Gordon had two open cases in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, both stemming from arrests in Youngstown.

He was arrested Oct. 26 by city police on drug charges as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop on the South Side where police found drugs, $500 cash and a gun that had been reported stolen in October 2021 in Boardman.

While he was free on bail in that case, he was arrested again Nov. 13 by city police on drug charges.

Prosecutors also asked to revoke his bond in the gun case because he had a violated a protection order, court records show.