Man charged in fatal club shooting on Youngstown’s north side pleads not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of a shooting death at a club on Youngstown’s north side pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Robert Shelton, 44, was arraigned via video from the county jail before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of aggravated murder, murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Shelton is accused of shooting Dymond Ortello, 37, early Feb. 9 in the parking lot of the Brothers of Power nightclub on Logan Avenue.

Police said that Ortello’s brother, Daniel Ortello and 37-year-old Charles Pullen shot and killed each other inside the bar and as panicked patrons rushed out, Shelton shot Dymond Ortello in front of a police officer, threw his gun under a car and ran away.

Shelton managed to escape in the confusion but was arrested two days later.

Judge D’Apolito continued Shelton’s $1 million bond. An April 20 trial date was set before Judge Maureen Sweeney.