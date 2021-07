WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged in the deadly shooting of a 17-year old boy is now in police custody Monday.

Carlos Flores, 18, is charged with murder in the death of Reshaud Biggs, Jr.

A warrant for the arrest of Flores was issued Friday night and police caught him.

Biggs was shot and killed eight days ago while pumping gas along South Avenue.

A memorial was held for Biggs on Thursday outside Ursuline High School.