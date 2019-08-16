Man charged in deadly 2016 Youngstown robbery takes plea deal

He is one of two men charged in connection with the shooting death of Andre Harrison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in connection with a Youngstown homicide three years ago pleaded guilty Friday afternoon.

David Oliver will now be sentenced at a later date on murder and weapons charges.

Oliver was one of two men originally accused in the shooting death and robbery of Andre Harrison in September 2016.

Oliver went back and forth with his lawyer for two-and-a-half hours Friday before finally agreeing to take the deal.

The other suspect in the case, Jalon Allen, is set for trial on Monday.

When Oliver is sentenced, he faces life in prison.