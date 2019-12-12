Man charged in connection to death of Youngstown mom killed

Perry was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but the court continued his case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was set to be sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting in Youngstown was found dead.

According to the Mahoning County Coroner, 24-year-old Lavante Perry was found dead about 5 p.m. Wednesday inside a house in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue.

A cause of death has not been determined, but police reported that he had multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy will be conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Youngstown police are investigating.

Perry was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday on felonious assault charges in connection to the January shooting death of Crystal Hernandez. The court continued the case, delaying sentencing, however

According to court records, Perry pleaded guilty in October to felonious assault with a firearm specification.

The plea deal called for a six-year prison sentence with the eligibility of parole after three years.

Six suspects are directly charged with Hernandez’s death. Burton McGee, Martize Daniels, Larenz Rhodes, Maurice Redrick, Marquis Torres and Joquan Blair are all charged with aggravated murder, murder and conspiracy.

Two others, including Hernandez’s boyfriend Gabriel Smith, and Perry were charged with felonious assault.

Police say a group shot up Hernandez’s east side apartment in January. They believe Smith was the intended target.

Hernandez was fatally wounded shielding her 2-year-old son.