Man charged in connection to bomb threat at Phantom Fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbus man was arrested in connection to a bomb threat called in to Phantom Fireworks in Youngstown.

Police arrested Joshua Galloway in connection to a threat on July 3 at the Phantom Fireworks headquarters on Belmont Avenue.

He’s charged with making terroristic threats, inducing panic and disrupting public services.

Police said a man on the phone told a receptionist there was a bomb in the building and to get out. Then about three minutes later, another call came in from the same man, who said, “Tic-tock, tic-tock, tic-tock,” according to a police report.

Investigators say Galloway also faces charges in Columbus.

He was arraigned on the local charges in Mahoning County Court on Tuesday and is free on bond.

The case is set to go to trial on October 7.