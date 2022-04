CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cortland man is facing charges stemming from the investigation into an attempted break-in at a gas station in March.

Kyle Darrin was arraigned on several charges in Central District Court Friday. The charges stemmed from the March 27 attempted break-in at the Sunoco Station on North Mecca Street.

According to a police report, responding officers found the door to the station kiosk shattered.