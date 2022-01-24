BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in connection to a missing 15-year-old teen last year was arrested again on charges that he was at the girl’s house last week.

Officers were called Jan. 20 on reports that a man was in the girl’s room at a house on Warren Sharon Road.

A woman at the home told police that when she went to the girl’s room early that morning, the door was locked. She said after she pried the lock and went inside, a man sat up from the bed and jumped out of the window without his shoes or shirt, according to a police report.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Isiah Krzyston, the report said.

According to the police report, Krzyston is the same person accused of harboring the teen during a November 2021 incident.

Krzyston was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on criminal trespass charges and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

He was on probation for an obstructing justice charge stemming from the November incident.