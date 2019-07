Greene plead guilty to failure to comply and grand theft

MAHONING, CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mark Greene, accused of robbing a jewelry store and leading police on a chase, was sentenced in court Monday.

Greene plead guilty to failure to comply and grand theft. He was sentenced to 17 months.

He was given credit for time served — he walked out free Monday.

Greene was not given probation.

He was charged in January 2018 with stealing two diamonds worth $25,000. He then lead police on a chase.

The robbery was at the Jared Jewelry Store in Boardman.