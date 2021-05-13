Man charged in 2018 shooting death in Masury pleas guilty to less charge

The man originally charged with murder in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Jason Drummond, Jr. in Masury pleaded guilty to a lesser charge

Joseph Rosario entered the guilty plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Judge Peter Kontos sentenced Rosario to 17 years.

Rosario was accused of shooting Drummond as he was driving along Warren-Sharon Road on July 27.

Rosario was arrested in August of 2020 in Queens, New York on an unrelated charge.