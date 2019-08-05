Man charged in 2017 death of Youngstown man pleads guilty

He was sentenced to 25 years for the October 2017 homicide of Evan Amos

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in the 2017 death of a Youngstown man pleaded guilty in court.

Jesse Stewart was set for jury selection to start in his trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio in the Mahoning County Courthouse on Monday.

Instead, Stewart pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and weapons under disability.

He was sentenced to 25 years for the October 2017 homicide of Evan Amos.

Officials say Stewart and James Allen Perry Jr. shot and killed 22 year old Amos at his home along South Lakeview Avenue in Youngstown.

Perry pleaded guilty in March of 2018.

A court spokesperson said Stewart was not emotional when the sentence was read, and did not say a word to the court or the family.

The courtroom was full of family and friends of Amos, the majority of them wearing shirts bearing his name and picture.