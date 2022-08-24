YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Liberty man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for threatening a woman over a parking dispute on the North Side.

Isaiah Watson, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Police were called about 2:25 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Gypsy Lane, where a 64-year-old woman told officers she had pulled into a parking spot and then backed out to straighten out her car when someone tapped on her back window.

That person, reports said, was Watson, and he was holding a small handgun, reports said. Reports said he asked the woman if she was trying to hit him.

Reports said the woman apologized and said she never saw Watson. Watson hit the window two more times with the gun and walked away.

As police were looking for him, they were notified by security at a nearby business that Watson was there and asking if they had video of the incident. Reports said Watson claimed the woman hit him and he said if they did not have video “I will find the [expletive] and shoot her.”

Watson told police he had a gun on him and officers found a small, loaded, 9mm semiautomatic handgun when they searched him, reports said. Reports said Watson also had 10 more rounds of 9mm ammunition in a small bag he was wearing around his waist.