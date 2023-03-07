AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is in the Mahoning County Jail on $50,000 bond after he was arrested for aggravated robbery.

According to a police report, Samuel Malmisur, 38, walked into Conroy’s Market on S. Meridian Road Feb. 26, threatened the clerk there with a gun, took cash from the register and the clerk’s car keys.

Malmisur tried to steal the clerk’s car, but he only had the key to unlock the door not start the ignition, so he ran away, the report stated.

Police were able to view surveillance video and recognized Malmisur from a recent domestic call they worked a few days before.

Police say Malmisur told the clerk he had a gun in his pocket and that he had his hands in his jacket “through the majority of the encounter.”

A warrant was issued for Malmisur’s arrest and he was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Friday.

He was arraigned on two charges of aggravated robbery. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.