BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was in the Mahoning County Jail Thursday facing multiple charges for his behavior at a local gas station.

Vincent Ireland, 20, is charged with criminal trespass, inducing panic, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, criminal mischief and underage consumption of alcohol.

Police were called to the Shell Gas Station on Boardman Poland Road just before midnight Wednesday night.

An employee said Ireland entered the gas station very drunk, according to a police report. He then reportedly fell into a display of chips and knocked them over.

The police report says Ireland then went into the employee-only office. The employee got Ireland out of the office and Ireland then grabbed packs of gum and threw them behind the cash register counter.

Police found a receipt on Ireland that totaled $99.98 of alcoholic beverages from a local bar. According to the police report, officers went to the bar, where the bartender said she did not card Ireland because she was too busy.

The police report said charges could be pending for the bartender.

Ireland’s pretrial is scheduled for November 10 at 5 p.m.