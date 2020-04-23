Man charged after stabbing at Youngstown gas station where he once beat another man

Tracey Shuler was sentenced in 2018 for a fight at the same gas station, which was streamed on Facebook

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served an 18-month prison sentence for severely beating a man at a South Side Youngstown gas station was arrested Wednesday for a stabbing at the same gas station.

Tracey Shuler, 48, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police were called about 9:05 p.m. to a home on East Philadelphia Avenue for a man with a stab wound to the head. When police got there, the man was putting pressure on the wound.

He told officers that Shuler, who is the cousin of his girlfriend, attacked him while he was putting air in his tires at the 3200 Market St. Shell station.

The victim said he shoved Shuler away only to have Shuler pull a knife and rush him. The man suffered his wound when he tried to fend Shuler off, reports said. He managed to get away and drive to his home and call police.

Police found Shuler standing in front of a home on West Avondale Avenue. On the front porch next to an unopened can of beer police found a knife, reports said.

Officers also checked video surveillance at the gas station and part of the attack was captured on video.

The victim refused medical attention, reports said.

In August 2017, Shuler was arrested after he knocked out Larry Underwood, then 63, in the parking lot of the same gas station.

It was unclear why the two men began fighting, but someone offered Shuler money if he knocked Underwood out, which he did. The fight was captured on video and streamed on Facebook, where people could be heard egging the fight participants on.

Shuler pleaded guilty in May of 2018 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to prison with credit for time served in jail while he was awaiting sentencing.

Underwood was severely injured, and for a while, he was on a ventilator. He died in August of 2018 in a nursing home.