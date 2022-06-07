LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested on domestic violence and endangering children charges after a woman accused him of hitting her in the head while she held a three-year-old.

Liberty officers were dispatched to Madison Road late Thursday night after the woman reported Farid Illoul struck her in the head with a wicker basket, according to a police report. She said he almost struck the child when he hit her.

The woman reportedly said Illoul began throwing items around the residence during an argument, before striking her.

She then saw Illoul had a knife and feared he would use it, according to reports. She said Illoul had used the knife on her before.

Officers noticed the victim and the child were both visibly shaken.

The officers took a statement from Illoul, during which he reportedly denied the victim’s claims.

Illoul said the victim wanted to do something without his permission and said the argument never turned violent.

When asked why there was food thrown around the kitchen, Illoul said the child did it, according to reports.

Officers arrested him on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and endangering children.

The officers also removed the knife from Illoul as evidence.