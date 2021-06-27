Man charged after Niles police say he rammed cruiser

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after Niles police said he attempted to hit an officer with a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Police said they were dispatched to the Days Inn after receiving a call that a man was trying to assault a woman and steal her car.

Police said that the suspect, David Marice William Copes, 23, hit an officer’s cruiser with the stolen vehicle, disabling it.

According to the report, Copes ran from the scene. Warren, Howland and Niles police later arrested Copes at an apartment on Royal Mall Drive.

Copes was booked into the Trumbull County jail. He was charged with felonious assault and driving under suspension.

He will be arraigned Monday, June 28 in the Niles Municipal Court.