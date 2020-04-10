Man charged after dragging woman across floor, Youngstown police say

Breaking News
Anthony Lewis, charged with third degree felony domestic violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police charged a man with felony domestic violence after reports say he dragged a woman across the floor of a West Side home Thursday.

Anthony Lewis, 50, is charged with a third-degree felony because this is his third domestic violence arrest.

Municipal court records show he was also arrested for domestic violence in 2000 and 2004. He is in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police were called about 8:05 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of North Dunlap Avenue, where reports say a woman told police she was punched and dragged across the floor during an argument with Lewis.

According to a report, the woman had a cut on the side of her head and blood on her face.

