Man charged after child found wandering in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against a Girard man who police say overdosed and then his young child was found alone outside.

Tanner Sheets is now facing misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and child endangering.

The incident was reported Wednesday after people passing by spotted a young girl wearing only a diaper walking in and out of traffic on Trumbull Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, they found Sheets had overdosed inside a mobile home.

Charges against Sheets were filed Thursday in Girard Municipal Court. He was issued a summons to appear in court for his arraignment on November 2.