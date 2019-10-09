Man charged after chase in Youngstown

Police found drugs they said the driver threw from the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An east side man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he led Youngstown officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Jerbrail Grhim, 29, of Chatham Lane, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car Grhim was driving about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on the south side for an improper turn but he failed to stop and led officers on a chase that did not end until he got to East Delason Avenue and Market Street, according to reports.

During the chase, reports said officers saw Grhim throw something from the car. When police went back to that area, they found a pack of 10 painkillers, reports said.

Records showed that Grhim has at least five open suspensions on his license as well as two warrants.