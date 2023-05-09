GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Girard Police Department was called to an apartment break-in on Wednesday morning.

Patrick Noon, 38, has been charged with a felony charge of breaking and entering and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.

Officers were called to the 700 block of North Highland Avenue around 9 a.m.

The manager of an apartment complex noticed that Noon was upstairs and told police that he had broken into one of the units. Police were told that one of the door handles was missing and that there were numerous beer cans on the floor.

Reports said that Noon was asked to leave. When officers arrived, they couldn’t locate him.

Officers later noticed the suspect walking west on Churchill Road. Reports said that a hat was seized as evidence.

Noon was taken into custody and is in the Trumbull County Jail. He is being held on $15,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is at 9 a.m. on Thursday.