Man caught with loaded AR-15 pistol Saturday during South Side traffic stop in Youngstown

The man said both the car he was driving and the gun belonged to his brother

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a man who police caught with an AR-15 pistol between his legs late Saturday morning told officers the gun belonged to his brother.

Dontrell Collins, 23, of Southern Boulevard, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a car he was driving was pulled over about 11:50 a.m. Saturday at Southern Boulevard and Clarencedale Avenue for an improper turn.

Reports said the car smelled heavily of marijuana, and when officers told Collins to get out of the car so they could search it, Collins told them about the gun, which he had concealed between his legs.

Collins told police the gun and the car both belonged to his brother, reports said. The gun was loaded.

According to reports, officers also found a glass jar of marijuana inside the car as well.