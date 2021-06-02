Man caught with gun in 2019 gets sentence of almost 6 years by feds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested by Youngstown police in 2019 who is not allowed to have a gun because of a felony conviction in Texas is going to prison for almost six years.

Michael Donley, 31, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Dan Aaron Polster to 57 months in prison in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records show Donley pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to the charge.

He was indicted Nov. 11, just a year after a Nov. 9, 2019, arrest by Youngstown police in the 2600 block of Buckeye Circle on the south side.

Reports said Donley was arrested about 1:10 a.m. after he led officers on a chase that started when police tried to pull him over for an improper turn at Shirley Road and Poland Avenue.

At one point, a pair of officers riding in another unmarked car had to evade the car Donley was driving when it drove at them head-on, reports said.

Reports said Donley pulled in a dead-end at Valerie Street and Allegro Avenue and ran from the car. Officers ran after him and caught him in the backyard, reports said.

Police retraced the path Donley took when he ran and reported finding a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun. When Donley was searched, police said they found $1,667 cash.

Inside the car, police also reported finding seven large bags of marijuana, 30 packs of marijuana seeds and 39 painkillers.

Donley was not charged in federal court with any drug offenses and the case was dismissed against him in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court when it was indicted on a federal level.

Donley is not allowed to have a gun because of 2014 conviction in Texas on a charge of aggravated assault.