Man caught with gun and drugs following Youngstown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court after reports said he was caught with a gun and drugs in a car he was driving Friday.

Marquis Strong, 26, is charged with improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and obstructing official business. He is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Strong was the driver of a car pulled over about 4:15 p.m. Friday after an officer spotted it running a red light on Rush Boulevard.

The officer went to the car to ask Strong for his information and when he walked back to his cruiser Strong got out and ran away, reports said.

Reports said officers fanned the area looking for him and a neighbor told police they saw Strong running away. According to the report, police later found him in a backyard in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue.

When police searched the car they found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat, and inside a bag they found the drugs, reports said.