YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man facing charges in Mahoning County in connection to a sex sting was arrested in Portage County on sex crimes.

A warrant for Jay Emmert, 33, was issued late last week after he was released on bond in Mahoning County and then later charged in Portage County.

Emmert was arrested by Streetsboro police and charged on September 8 for offenses that allegedly happened on September 1. He is facing a charge of importuning there.

In Mahoning County, Emmert was indicted last week after he was caught up in an August human trafficking sting. He was charged with importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

A motion to revoke Emmert’s bond in Mahoning County was filed Oct. 14 and he was booked in to the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday.

A pretrial is set for Nov. 15.