YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after a shootout about midnight Tuesday on the North Side.

Police were called for gunfire in the 600 block of Fairmont Avenue and when they got there, a man was standing outside a car parked in the street that had been damaged by gunfire.

The man told police he was there to pick someone up when someone in a pickup truck traveling west began firing at two men who were on foot. The men on foot began shooting back at the truck, reports said.

Reports said the man had to duck under the steering wheel in his car was hit by gunfire.

Police collected shell casings from a .357-caliber Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a 5.7x28mm handgun, reports said.

Additionally, two residents reported bullet holes hitting their house.